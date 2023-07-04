A spike in new hires while staying busy on more than 100 active projects caused Stevens-Leinweber Construction to run out of space at its current office.

Jamie Godwin, president of the Valley-based general contractor, found the solution by purchasing an office building, located at 5045 N. 12th St. in Phoenix, for a new company headquarters. The firm will make building and tenant improvements and could possibly expand within the building’s footprint in the future.

An entity led by Godwin purchased the 28,564-square-foot building for $3.85 million last October.

Building improvements are already underway with the goal for Stevens-Leinweber’s more than 80 employees to be in the new 10,000-square-foot office by the end of the year.

