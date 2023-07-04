Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Stevens-Leinweber buys Phoenix office building for new company HQ

Jul 4, 2023, 5:00 AM

A conceptual rendering of the reception area of Stevens-Leinweber Construction's new office at 5045...

A conceptual rendering of the reception area of Stevens-Leinweber Construction's new office at 5045 N. 12th St. in Phoenix. (FocusAZ Rendering)

(FocusAZ Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


A spike in new hires while staying busy on more than 100 active projects caused Stevens-Leinweber Construction to run out of space at its current office.

Jamie Godwin, president of the Valley-based general contractor, found the solution by purchasing an office building, located at 5045 N. 12th St. in Phoenix, for a new company headquarters. The firm will make building and tenant improvements and could possibly expand within the building’s footprint in the future.

An entity led by Godwin purchased the 28,564-square-foot building for $3.85 million last October.

Building improvements are already underway with the goal for Stevens-Leinweber’s more than 80 employees to be in the new 10,000-square-foot office by the end of the year.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa hotel...

Brandon Gray

Maricopa County providing funds to Mesa for purchase of hotel for homeless

Maricopa County is partnering up with the city of Mesa to purchase a hotel for people experiencing homelessness, according to a Maricopa County press release.

8 hours ago

Arizonan patriotism ranking 2023 most patriotic states Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona ranks as the country’s 20th most patriotic state

This year, those in the Copper State have an extra reason to celebrate the Fourth of July. A new report ranked Arizonan patriotism highly.

8 hours ago

Gilbert Christopher Medina...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in south Phoenix

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from a medical condition that can cause him to get lost and easily confused, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

1 day ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs budget...

Brandon Gray

12 Arizona county attorneys call for Gov. Hobbs to rescind executive order on abortion prosecution

Twelve elected county attorneys are calling for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to rescind her executive order, which strips the state's 15 county attorneys from prosecuting abortion-related cases. 

1 day ago

Target arson suspect arrested by Mesa police...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa police arrest arson suspect after fiery $5 million Target rampage

Between the toxic smoke infecting the merchandise and sprinklers inflicted water damage, the fire damaged everything in the Mesa store.

1 day ago

...

Sponsored Content by Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Stevens-Leinweber buys Phoenix office building for new company HQ