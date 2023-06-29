Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: A look back at the Yarnell Hill Fire with KTAR’s Jim Cross

Jun 29, 2023, 12:06 PM

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – On June 30, 2013, 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters were killed in the line of duty while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire near Prescott.

KTAR’s senior reporter, Jim Cross, was among those who covered this story most closely, learning details of the lives lost and the families they left behind.

On Friday, Arizonans and firefighters from across the country will stop to honor the 10-year anniversary of the fatal blaze.

In this special edition of Arizona’s News Roundup, Cross sits down with KTAR’s managing editor, Taylor Kinnerup, for a one-on-one interview.

In this interview he details memories of that day, what it’s like to cover a tragedy of this magnitude and how deeply he respects those on the front lines.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

