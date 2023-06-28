Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona receives federal grant to help with costs of fighting Diamond Fire in Scottsdale area

Jun 28, 2023, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:50 pm

PHOENIX – The state of Arizona’s request for federal funding to aid the battle against the Scottsdale-area Diamond Fire was approved, officials said Wednesday.

The state applied for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) on Tuesday, when the brush fire put 100 homes in and around Scottsdale in danger, resulting in more than 1,100 people being placed under evacuation orders.

The fire also threatened a fire station, horse barns, golf courses and the McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

How can the Diamond Fire funding be used?

FMAGs provide funding of up to 75% of the eligible costs of fighting a fire, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said in a press release. That can include expenses related to field camps, equipment usage, supplies, and mobilization and demobilization activities.

FMAGs from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund are meant to help states, local and tribal governments prevent fires from becoming more destructive incidents.

When, where did the Diamond Fire start?

The Diamond Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. Tuesday on 5 acres near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road, northwest of the McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Wind drove the flames east onto county, state and private land, fueled by dry grass and brush. Officials said it consumed an estimated 2,500 by Tuesday night.

One secondary structure was destroyed, but a detailed damage assessment is pending.

By Wednesday morning, crews had successfully surrounded the fire and were working to make sure the line was secure.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Arizona receives federal grant to help with costs of fighting Diamond Fire in Scottsdale area