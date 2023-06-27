Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s where in metro Phoenix you can watch Fourth of July fireworks

Jun 27, 2023

photo of fireworks in the night sky...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — With the Fourth of July around the corner, out comes barbecues, parades and red, white and blue attire.

Cities scattered across metro Phoenix are headed in full force this Independence Day. Get ready for fireworks, parties, hot dogs and scared dogs.

For those wanting to stay close to home or looking to travel to see the best show, here is a map and list of events around the Valley that celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday.

Phoenix

  • Fabulous Phoenix 4th: Celebrate Independence Day at one of the largest fireworks shows in the Southwest.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Rd.)
  • Firework Spectacular at Chase Field: The fireworks show will be on display following the Diamondbacks v. Mets game.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: Game begins at 1:10 p.m.
    • Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)

Scottsdale

  • Fourth of July Celebration: Visitors can spend Independence Day celebrating in Scottsdale, with a fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. and ending shortly after.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Westworld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)

Tempe

  • Tempe 4th of July Celebration: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, live entertainment, food and kid’s activities.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Diablo Stadium (2200 W. Alameda Dr.)

Glendale

  • Sixth Annual Firework Fest: The West Valley event will feature fireworks, live music, dinner deals and more.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Westgate Entertainment District (6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.)
  • July 4 Celebration: Following a day at the water slides, visitors will get the chance to see fireworks near Paradise Island and the Red Rock Ravine Area.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 8:45 p.m.
    • Venue: Hurricane Harbor (4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd.)

Peoria

  • All-American Festival: The festival will bring family-friendly entertainment, music, food and more to celebrate the fourth of July.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Peoria Sports Complex (16101 N. 83rd Ave.)

Chandler

  • Chandler’s All-American Bash: The event will bring live music, yard games, food vendors and fireworks.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)

Gilbert

  • Fourth of July Celebration: The free family-friendly event is bringing live performances, aerial entertainment, drones and fireworks.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (3005 e. Queen Creek Rd.)

Mesa

  • Celebration of Freedom: The free event will offer a patriotic military showcase, a fallen soldier memorial, food, drinks and fireworks.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Mesa Convention Center (263 N. Center St.)

Surprise

  • Surprise Community Park: The event will feature various food trucks ahead of the firework show.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 6 p.m.
    • Venue: Community Park (15953 N. Bullard Ave.)

Apache Junction

  • Fourth of July fireworks: The event will feature activities, live entertainment, food and fireworks.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 8:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Superstition Shadows Park (1901 W. Southern Ave.)

Avondale

  • Light Up The Sky: Visitors are invited to enjoy tailgate parking, enjoy food trucks, play games in the kids zone and live music prior to the 25-minute fireworks show.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)

Buckeye

  • Independence Day Celebration: The tailgate-style event will bring food trucks, vendors, a concert and a firework show beginning at 9 p.m.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Buckeye Airport (3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.)

Fountain Hills

  • Fourth at the Fountain: The free event will bring music, prizes, an illuminated fountain and entertainment.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Goodyear

  • Star-spangled Fourth: Independence Day will be celebrated with food trucks, bounce houses, drinks and fireworks.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Goodyear Ballpark (1933 S. Ballpark Way)

Queen Creek

  • Hometown Fourth: The patriotic event will feature inflatables, a beer garden, a foam pit, food trucks, live music and fireworks.
    • Day: Tuesday
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)

