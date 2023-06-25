Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Communities near Phoenix Sky Harbor to get makeover with Cultural Corridor project

Jun 25, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Stock photo of airplanes lining up at Sky Harbor Airport as travelers prepare for Memorial Day comm...

(Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)

(Sky Harbor International Airport Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix Aviation Department received a $10 million grant from the federal government to create a “Cultural Corridor.”

The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant which will reconnect disadvantaged and underserved communities adjacent to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with downtown Phoenix, the city said in a press release.

RAISE grants are a discretionary grant program that funds surface transportation and infrastructure projects like the PHX Cultural Corridor.

RELATED STORIES

The Cultural Corridor is bounded by 7th Street on the west, 16th Street and Sky Harbor Circle on the east, Union Pacific Railroad north, and I-17 south. It will include the historic Central City South/Nuestro Barrio neighborhoods of El Campito, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, Green Valley and San Juan Batista.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said it is exciting for the neighborhoods to receive this kind of recognition.

“This grant will enable us to honor the legacies, histories and identities of existing communities while also improving safety and mobility in the region. I represented this district for many years as a councilwoman and know firsthand that this project will have an immediate, positive impact once complete,” Gallego said in the press release.

The main goals of the Cultural Corridor project are stabilizing and strengthening neighborhoods, creating a sense of identity and changing perceptions and expanding economic opportunity, the release said.

The corridor will add ADA-compliant sidewalks, streetlights and protected bike lanes. Also, wayfinding elements and historic building and site markers will be deployed along with the construction of bus shelters, re-establishing utility connections and installation of public art, according to the city.

“Sky Harbor’s success should be a point of pride for all Phoenicians — but for many in the surrounding area, the airport’s growth has separated them from their neighbors and from economic opportunity,” Rep. Greg Stanton said. “We’re putting Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to work to reconnect and revitalize these communities, while honoring their history.”

District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington said the grant provides an opportunity to make significant improvements in the area.

“Our residents were clear that they wanted to return vacant lots to productive use so that we can create a vibrant live-work environment and they wanted to celebrate the rich history of our community; this grant will allow us to respond to those requests,” she said.

“I also want to thank Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Congressman Greg Stanton, Congressman Ruben Gallego and Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema for their work on behalf of my constituents.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...

Wills Rice

Stolen car bulldozes into side of home in Glendale

A car was stolen in Glendale Saturday evening that eventually crashed into the side of a home, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

Wills Rice

Bicyclist killed after early morning hit-and-run in Phoenix

A man on a bicycle was struck and killed by two separate cars that fled the scene in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

15 hours ago

Shawn E. Osborn (Arizona Department of Public Safety)....

KTAR.com

Man arrested after impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17

Arizona DPS announced Friday the arrest of 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn after he claimed he impersonated a police officer.

15 hours ago

Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix (Banner Health Photo)...

KTAR.com

Banner Health, University of Arizona tackle physician shortage by expanding medical program

With the state in need of physicians, Banner Health and the University of Arizona College of Medicine have expanded their medical programs.

15 hours ago

(Avison Young Rendering)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Construction starts on new West Valley retail center

Construction recently started on a new class A mixed-use center with a focus on retail in Buckeye and more than half of the center is already pre-leased.

15 hours ago

Jomax Road shutdown on I-17 South on Saturday night 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound I-17 lanes reopen after crash near Happy Valley Road

The I-17 has been reopened after a crash shut down the southbound lanes in northwest Phoenix on Saturday night, according to ADOT.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Communities near Phoenix Sky Harbor to get makeover with Cultural Corridor project