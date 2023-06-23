PHOENIX — A man connected to the fatal Tucson Amtrak shooting over two years ago was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, authorities said.

Devonte Okeith Mathis, 24, of Texas, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and police officers were inspecting baggage belonging to Mathis and Darrion Taylor for contraband on tips from Amtrak at the train station in downtown Tucson on Oct. 4, 2021.

After finding two bulk packages of marijuana, DEA agents reentered a train car to talk to Taylor.

Taylor proceeded to open fire, killing DEA group supervisor Michael Garbo, and injuring a second DEA agent and a DEA task force officer.

Taylor was found dead after barricading himself in a bathroom and exchanging gunfire with several responding officers.

Mathis, in pleading guilty to the charges, admitted to knowing Taylor had two handguns and he could use the weapons for the drug trafficking conspiracy, authorities said.

“Every day, law enforcement officers face dangerous situations to keep our communities safe. Supervisory special agent Michael Garbo made the ultimate sacrifice to protect everyone on that train and prevent others from being harmed,” Akil Davis, of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, said in the release.

“Today is for Michael Garbo, and his loved ones and colleagues. We hope this sentence will bring a degree of comfort and closure knowing that Mr. Mathis has been held accountable for his criminal conduct.”

The FBI handled the investigation in this case.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

