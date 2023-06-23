Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old last seen at home in Apache Junction

Jun 23, 2023, 6:59 AM

(Twitter Photo/@AJPoliceDept)...

(Twitter Photo/@AJPoliceDept)

(Twitter Photo/@AJPoliceDept)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 83-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Apache Junction earlier this week.

Monte Jay Montierth stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 178 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen at his residence near Apache Trail and Ironwood Drive on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Montierth drives a red 2020 Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plate 16A2BSA. The rear hatch is crushed and the windshield is cracked, authorities said.

His vehicle was spotted through police technology in Thatcher on Thursday around 3 p.m.

Montierth experiences confusion and memory loss.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two people were hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire i...

KTAR.com

2 people in extremely critical condition after Phoenix house fire

Two people taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday night.

10 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man dead, no suspect arrested in fatal south Phoenix shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in south Phoenix Thursday night, authorities said. 

10 hours ago

Hazmat crews responded to the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, after multiple electric semi...

KTAR.com

Nikola suspects foul play in electric semi-truck fires at Phoenix headquarters

Nikola Motor suspects foul play after four electric semi-trucks caught fire Friday morning outside the company's Phoenix headquarters.

10 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs and local leaders announced a plan to protect birth control access for all Arizona...

Taylor Tasler

Gov. Hobbs hopes to ensure access to birth control during next legislative session

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and local leaders announced a plan to protect birth control access for all Arizonans in the next legislative session.

10 hours ago

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix could see 110 degrees this weekend as heat dome moves west

The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching toward Arizona and could bring 110-degree temperatures to Phoenix as soon as this weekend.

10 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Freeway closures in East Valley, north Phoenix to affect weekend drivers

Drivers in the East Valley and north Phoenix are most likely to be affected by weekend freeway closures, according to state transportation officials.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old last seen at home in Apache Junction