PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 83-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Apache Junction earlier this week.

Monte Jay Montierth stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 178 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen at his residence near Apache Trail and Ironwood Drive on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

Montierth drives a red 2020 Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plate 16A2BSA. The rear hatch is crushed and the windshield is cracked, authorities said.

His vehicle was spotted through police technology in Thatcher on Thursday around 3 p.m.

Montierth experiences confusion and memory loss.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260.

