PHOENIX — Can’t beat the heat? Might as well raise a glass to it.

From now until Labor Day on Sept. 4, Four Peaks Brewing Co. is dropping beer prices when temperatures rise.

The Tempe brewery will charge $4 for a beer pint whenever the heat is above 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Guests aged 21 and over can take advantage of the deal on signature Four Peaks beers like Knot IPA, Wow Wheat and Kilt Lifter. However, the $4 charge doesn’t apply to specialty beers or boozes served in a snifter glass.

There’s a bonus deal to take advantage of: Drinkers can upgrade their $4 pint to a boilermaker with a $2 Fireball shot.

Bartenders will check the temperature with a digital thermometer outside the building near University Drive and McClintock Drive.

Teachers are exempt from the temperature checks, though. They can get $4 pints every Tuesday as part of the summer “Teacher Tuesdays” event.

Anyone who wants to escape the sizzling summer heat and save a few bucks can head to the brewery at 1340 E. 8th Street in Tempe.

