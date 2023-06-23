Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 23-25

Jun 23, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Immersive Monet Photo/Pexels Photo)...

(Immersive Monet Photo/Pexels Photo)

(Immersive Monet Photo/Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets or watching a live performance.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)

Mesa

Peoria 

  • The Wizard of Oz
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)

Glendale

Gilbert

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/@AJPoliceDept)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old last seen at home in Apache Junction

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 83-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Apache Junction earlier this week.

8 hours ago

Hazmat crews responded to the Nikola headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, after multiple electric semi...

KTAR.com

Nikola suspects foul play in electric semi-truck fires at Phoenix headquarters

Nikola Motor suspects foul play after four electric semi-trucks caught fire Friday morning at the company's Phoenix headquarters.

8 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs and local leaders announced a plan to protect birth control access for all Arizona...

Taylor Tasler

Gov. Hobbs hopes to ensure access to birth control during next legislative session

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and local leaders announced a plan to protect birth control access for all Arizonans in the next legislative session.

8 hours ago

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix could see 110 degrees this weekend as heat dome moves west

The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching toward Arizona and could bring 110-degree temperatures to Phoenix as soon as this weekend.

8 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Freeway closures in East Valley, north Phoenix to affect weekend drivers

Drivers in the East Valley and north Phoenix are most likely to be affected by weekend freeway closures, according to state transportation officials.

8 hours ago

Kira and Pulga (left) o Kira, a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, and Pulga, a one-year-old terrier mi...

Brandon Gray

Choose your adoption fee with this Arizona Humane Society special

The Arizona Humane Society is launching an adoption special through June 30.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 23-25