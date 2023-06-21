Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Program helps Arizona teens connect with peers who are dealing with mental health crisis

Jun 21, 2023, 4:35 AM

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. People in crisis and those trying to...

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. People in crisis and those trying to help them will have a new three-digit number, 988, to reach the national suicide prevention network starting in July. Federal health officials on Monday are announcing more than $280 million to smooth the transition from the current 10-digit number. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com


PHOENIX — Arizona-based suicide prevention nonprofit, “Teen Lifeline,” is implementing a first-of-its-kind program that it hopes will save children’s lives.

The “Caring Contacts” program has been around for decades helping adults to prevent suicide attempts and mental health crisis intervention, but this is the first time a peer-to-peer program has been used for kids younger than 18 years old.

Nikki Kontz, clinical director for “Teen Lifeline,” said in an interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM that similar adult programs have drastically decreased suicide deaths and additional hospitalizations.

RELATED STORIES

Kontz said trained teenage volunteers reach out to other teens who have been discharged from the hospital following a suicide attempt to check in and offer support.

Teens who have undergone a mental health crisis can opt into the program while in the hospital and peer counselors will reach out within 24-48 hours and have regular contact for a year.

“It’s always contact from a peer counselor who’s their own age, who knows what it’s like to be a teen, but someone just to say ‘Hey, I’m rooting for you. If you need someone to talk, I’m here. You’re not alone, even when things are really scary,” Kontz said in an interview.

Kontz said this allows teens who are struggling with mental health issues to feel more comfortable and speak openly.

“There’s a natural rapport that comes between two teenagers talking that’s much harder for an adult and a teen to build. So, that natural connection that exists for them is often times so huge, especially coming out of a crisis,” Kontz said.

The program is free to use and is funded through Mercy Care. To learn more about this program or receive support, call the Teen Lifeline hotline at (602) 248-8336 or visit: https://teenlifeline.org/

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

VA Secretary McDonough says veteran homelessness numbers improving in Arizona

VA Secretary Denis McDonough said the number of homeless veterans in Arizona continues to decline, but there's only one number that will satisfy him.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Screenshot)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Mike Broomhead debuts podcast spotlighting best stories of residents

Mike Broomhead's guests on Amazing Arizonans will be a cross section of people from Arizona who have truly amazing stories to tell.

5 hours ago

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe....

Brandon Gray

Tempe seeks to suspend short-term rental license after house party shooting

The city of Tempe is seeking to suspend a city-issued license for a short-term rental property near McClintock Drive and Warner Road after a shooting at a party in May.

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Rescue Mission, File)...

SuElen Rivera

What do those experiencing homelessness in downtown Phoenix need?

For a local gallery owner in downtown Phoenix, his journey into becoming friends with the homeless living within the Zone developed overtime.

5 hours ago

(Coconino County Sheriff's Office photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police identify homicide victim found in Flagstaff woods from 2020 cold case

PHOENIX — A recent DNA discovery helped the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office crack a three-year-old cold case. In Oct. 2020, police encountered a mystery in the form of a dead camper found in a shallow grave north of Flagstaff. The body a hunter found buried in a wooded area off Highway 180 near the Lava […]

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Chandler, File)...

KTAR.com

Chandler gets $3M in federal funding for two affordable housing programs

The city of Chandler recently received nearly $3 million in federal funding to put toward two affordable housing programs.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Program helps Arizona teens connect with peers who are dealing with mental health crisis