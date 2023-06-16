Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert Hash Kitchen introducing brunch dishes, boozy coffees at new location

Jun 15, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Hash Kitchen Photo)...

(Hash Kitchen Photo)

(Hash Kitchen Photo)

PHOENIX — Hash Kitchen is “turning up the volume” with a new location opening in the Valley this summer.

The brunch restaurant’s seventh Arizona location will be in Gilbert at Verde at Cooley Station, according to the Maggiore Group.

The restaurant will open July 5.

Hash Kitchen will feature a Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar, where patrons can customize the “Bloody Mary of their dreams” with more than 50 toppings to select from, including pickles to corndogs.

The Maggiore Group also said the Gilbert location will have all-new brunch dishes, boozy coffees and signature favorites.

The new location is 4,500 square feet with a “social-first” design space that will display disco ball chandeliers, a DJ booth for weekly guest DJs, an indoor bar, a champagne table, an indoor/outdoor dining patio and wall art.

Co-founder Joey Maggiore said they couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce Gilbert to Hash Kitchen.

“We will bring something fresh to the breakfast table with our out-of-the-box brunch, welcoming, hospitable service and a non-stop party every single day of the week,” he said in the press release.

