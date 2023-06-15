Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Historic Carefree home with Hollywood past up for grabs at $4.5 million price

Jun 15, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:16 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

(Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo) (Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Photo)

PHOENIX — A $4.5 million Carefree home with a star-studded and underwear-flying past went up for sale earlier this month.

Built in 1970, the “Slingman Home” boasts a 3,400-square-foot space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a personal trail, pool, clifftop gazebo and subterranean stairway sculpted out of natural boulders.

The home’s moniker comes from the Slingman family, who commissioned Architect Gary Jones to craft the house amid 2.12 acres of Arizona canyons.

“His whole mantra was to fit a home within the environment,” according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Preston Westmoreland. “So he started building these unbelievable houses in the worst places and they were spectacular.” 

RELATED STORIES

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin school hired Jones to teach students extreme terrain architecture for 17 years. But even when he was away from students, he knew how to teach a lesson. He blew the whistle on Hollywood director Orson Welles, who ignored the “no filming” rule on his rental lease and whipped out the lights and cameras for his “Citizen Kane” sequel.

“He scheduled a 10-day film shoot with some of the top people in Hollywood,” Westmoreland said. Jones caught them in the act while he was in the area and the Slingmans served him an order of eviction.

“Welles had been in such a hurry to leave that he left his Size 68 boxers behind,” Westmoreland said. “The Slingman family used to hoist the boxers up the flagpole and probably have a wine toast to it on each anniversary of his eviction.” 

Anyone who wants to buy the home at 7102 E. Stagecoach Pass Road can make an offer on the home’s listing here.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old woman with medical condition last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old woman with a medical condition last seen in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said. 

6 hours ago

Chuck Ashby is the veterans outreach coordinator at Catholic Charities MANA House, a Phoenix, Arizo...

Colton Krolak

Without a Home: Veterans serve others who served and now face homelessness

It can be hard for some veterans to trust people who haven’t served in the military, even when they need help while facing homelessness.

6 hours ago

(Salt River Project Photo)...

Brandon Gray

SRP: New turbines will help meet Arizona’s rising energy demands

The Salt River Project is increasing its energy supply as demand rises and Arizona's population continues to grow.

6 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/The 1975)...

SuElen Rivera

English band The 1975 announces tour stop in Glendale this October

English band The 1975 announced Wednesday a stop in the Valley as part of their latest tour later this year.

6 hours ago

(Photo provided by Aaron Arnold)...

KTAR.com

High school teacher in Phoenix wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

A high school teacher in Phoenix was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for May

1 day ago

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)...

KTAR.com

Some Arizona marijuana products voluntarily recalled due to possible aspergillus, salmonella

Some Arizona marijuana products have been voluntarily recalled due to potential aspergillus and salmonella contamination, health officials said Wednesday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Historic Carefree home with Hollywood past up for grabs at $4.5 million price