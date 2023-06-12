PHOENIX – A man suspected of driving impaired was arrested after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found an injured man on top of a vehicle stopped in the roadway near 43rd and Glendale avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Ricardo Martinez, 35, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The driver, 47-year-old Matthew Rhoades, remained at the scene. He showed signs of impairment and was booked into jail for aggravated DUI with suspended driving privilege, police said.

Martinez was apparently crossing Glendale Avenue midblock when he was hit by Rhoades’ eastbound vehicle, police said.

No other information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

