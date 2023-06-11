Shooter allegedly acts in self defense, kills man in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot Friday evening in Phoenix by a shooter police said was allegedly acting in self-defense.

Police responded to a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers said they found 55-year-old Cal Smith with a gunshot wound.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man at the scene suspected to be involved was detained.

Police said early information suggests the man was acted in self-defense. He was released pending the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

