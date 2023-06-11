Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Shooter allegedly acts in self defense, kills man in Phoenix

Jun 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

File photo of Phoenix Police Department cruiser and police tape. A motorcyclist was killed in a col...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot Friday evening in Phoenix by a shooter police said was allegedly acting in self-defense.

Police responded to a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers said they found 55-year-old Cal Smith with a gunshot wound.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man at the scene suspected to be involved was detained.

RELATED STORIES

Police said early information suggests the man was acted in self-defense. He was released pending the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

Wills Rice

Teenage girl dead after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run traffic collision that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

23 hours ago

(Pexels Photo, Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in death of man in West Valley last month

A suspect in the murder of a man in the West Valley last month was arrested Friday, authorities said.

23 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)...

KTAR.com

Two dead after plane crashes in mountain area near Apache Junction

Authorities responded to a plane crash that killed two people in the Superstition Mountains area near Apache Junction on Saturday morning.

23 hours ago

(Facebook photo/Phoenix Union High School District)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix, Mesa high schools receive $950k grant to expand dual enrollment

ElevateEdAZ, a Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation initiative, received a $950,000 grant to expand dual enrollment in two large Valley public school districts.

23 hours ago

(Facebook Photos/Over Easy)...

SuElen Rivera

Over Easy breakfast restaurant to open new location in Chandler

Popular breakfast restaurant Over Easy is expanding in the Valley with the opening of its latest location later this month. 

23 hours ago

Celebrity interior designer Bobby Berk — who stars on Netflix's 'Queer Eye' as the interior desig...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Bobby Berk’s exclusive deal with fast-growing builder includes Phoenix metro homes

Celebrity interior designer Bobby Berk has entered into an exclusive design and model home collaboration, including in metro Phoenix.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Shooter allegedly acts in self defense, kills man in Phoenix