ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of man in West Valley last month

Jun 10, 2023, 1:00 PM

PHOENIX — A suspect in the murder of a man in the West Valley last month was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Seferino Carrillo, 47, faces multiple charges, including murder, in the death of 36-year-old Luis Rafael Montoya on May 11, the Glendale Police Department said.

Police responded to the area of 35th and Glendale avenues around 6:30 a.m. regarding an injured person.

Authorities found Montoya with “obvious signs of trauma,” and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Carrillo was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail. His bond has been set at $1 million.

