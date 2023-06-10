Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Construction on The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria underway

Jun 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — Construction on The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria has started, the shopping center owner Vestar announced Wednesday.

The shopping center will be located at the northeast corner of Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway and Vestar will develop approximately 90,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The Shops at Lake Pleasant is one of five new shopping centers Vestar has in development in the greater Valley.

The $50 million project will span over 16 acres and is an expansion to the 650,000-square-foot Lake Pleasant Town Center. It will include a blend of local and national specialty shops, services and dining establishments including OverEasy, Visionworks, Restore, Cinnaholic, European Wax, Raising Cane’s, Handel’s Ice Cream, Wild Fork, Honor Health, Christian Brothers Automotive and Panda Nails.

“This northwest area of The Valley, Peoria in particular, has seen a substantial amount of growth in the last 5-years. When you look at the number of residents moving into the area, we believe The Shops at Lake Pleasant will offer a tremendous enhancement to the community by bringing more shopping and dining offerings,” Jeff Axtell, executive vice president of development for Vestar, said in a press release.

The center is expected to be finished by Fall of 2023.

