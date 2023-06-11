ARIZONA NEWS
Resource page of organizations across the Valley that provide support to the homeless
Jun 11, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/City of Tempe Government)
PHOENIX — On Monday, June 12, KTAR News launched a special news series titled “Without a Home,” where we explored the issue of homelessness across the Phoenix metro area.
Here is a list of organizations that provide resources for those experiencing homelessness in the Valley:
- Central Arizona Shelter Services
- Human Services Campus
- 211
- Justa Center
- Andre House
- St. Vincent de Paul
- Community Bridges
- Circle the City
- Homeless ID Project
- Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions
- Phoenix List
- PHX Cares
- Arizona Foodbank Network
- Phoenix Rescue Mission Homeless Outreach
- Homeless Youth Connection
- UMOM
- Native American Connections
- Home Base
- VA Homeless Project
- Family Housing Hub
- Veterans Mana House
- Mesa Homelessness
- A New Leaf
- Family Promise
- Save the Family
- Cloud Covered Streets
