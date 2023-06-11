Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Resource page of organizations across the Valley that provide support to the homeless

Jun 11, 2023, 4:00 PM

homeless outreach services in the valley...

(Facebook Photo/City of Tempe Government)

(Facebook Photo/City of Tempe Government)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — On Monday, June 12, KTAR News launched a special news series titled “Without a Home,” where we explored the issue of homelessness across the Phoenix metro area.

Here is a list of organizations that provide resources for those experiencing homelessness in the Valley:

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International A...

Associated Press

Authorities trying to determine cause of small plane crash that killed 2 in Arizona

Federal authorities are trying to determine why a small plane crashed into a mountain in central Arizona, killing both people aboard.

16 hours ago

...

Brandon Gray

Apartment complex fire displaces 3 residents in Phoenix

Three people are displaced after a fire Sunday at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

16 hours ago

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)...

Tom Kuebel

Peoria among US cities with highest increase in Q1 credit card debt

Residents in Peoria were busy racking up some hefty credit card bills in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report by WalletHub.

16 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Torrence Dunham)...

Brandon Gray

‘Diaper Bank’ to provide Maricopa County families free diapers

The Maricopa County's Human Services Department is giving free diapers to families that are eligible. 

16 hours ago

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, ...

Brandon Gray

Uber offering discounts for green rides at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Uber announced they are adding new perks for riders and drivers encouraging them to choose green ride options at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. 

16 hours ago

Tom Orr, part of the leadership team at Amazon's new KRB9 facility in Mesa, looks at the empty shel...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Amazon opens one of its biggest US facilities in East Valley

Amazon opened a new 1.2 million-square-foot storage and distribution center Friday at 8560 E. Elliot Road, just off the Loop 202 in Mesa.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Resource page of organizations across the Valley that provide support to the homeless