Over Easy breakfast restaurant to open new location in Chandler

PHOENIX — Popular breakfast restaurant Over Easy is expanding in the Valley with the opening of its latest location later this month.

The newest location opening June 24 will be located on Interstate 10 and Ray Road in Chandler.

To celebrate the location, kids get to eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée until June 30, valid for dine-in only.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant offers a unique twist on menu items, such as waffle dogs, the Hawaiian loco moko and zesty chilaquiles.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 11th location in Arizona in the west Chandler area,” COO Brian Terpay said in a press release.

“We are grateful for the public’s support of Over Easy and look forward to continued growth across the state.”

Two other locations are set to open later this year in the Valley.

Over Easy will open a location in Glendale near Deer Valley Road and 67th Avenue in August, and an additional location is set to open in Tempe near Rural Road and University Drive by the end of the year.

