Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe gets funding from Maricopa County to operate indoor cooling center

Jun 9, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

tempe cooling center stand with water tempe cooling center graphics and information tempe officials gather at cooling stand to open center

PHOENIX — The city of Tempe received a grant from the state’s most populous county to operate a new indoor cooling center in the East Valley city during the sweltering months.

The $50,000 grant from Maricopa County is headed toward the new cooling station at the EnVision Center, which opened Wednesday near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive, Maricopa County said in a press release.

Open from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 30, the cooling center is for anyone in need of relief and hydration.

“It’s open to all, whether it’s people that are unsheltered or that are not unsheltered. It’s just a place to cool off,” Jennifer Adams, Tempe vice mayor, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

In addition to heat relief services, the EnVision Center will also offer GED classes, housing assistance and parenting programs.

“Maricopa County and the city of Tempe are dedicated to working together to address the challenges posed by extreme heat,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jack Sellers said in the release.

“In the short term, that means a cool indoor space to hydrate and recover. But EnVision Center will be so much more than that. It will also provide resources to help people get their long-term housing and financial needs met.”

An estimated 1,120 people will be served at the cooling center through its 118 days of operation this year, the release said.

While Tempe continues to provide heat relief services, Adams said a more regional approach needs to be done.

“I mean, Tempe can’t do it on its own. So we need the other cities surrounding Tempe to help out and have more of a joint relationship and a joint effort for resolving this issue,” Adams said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Luke Forstner contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Nicholas Barone, a man who had been holding two hostages and was arrested after a stando...

KTAR.com

Arizona man who held 2 hostages arrested after standoff

A man who had been holding two hostages was arrested this week after a standoff at a home in northern Arizona.

13 hours ago

Juan Tapia. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man last seen in Glendale

A Silver Alert was issued for a 69-year-old man last seen in Glendale on Thursday, authorities said. 

13 hours ago

Mugshot of Billy Jameson and the scene of a fatal shooting under Interstate 17 in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting under south Phoenix freeway

A suspect in a fatal shooting under a south Phoenix freeway last month was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

File photo of an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle. Two wrong-way collisions, including o...

KTAR.com

State trooper injured in wrong-way collision on West Valley highway

Two wrong-way collisions, including one that injured a state trooper, occurred late Thursday and early Friday on West Valley roadways.

13 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man with a medical condition was canceled after he was found safe Friday in Phoenix, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Desert Ridge Marketplace place will be almost fully leased with the addition of four new tenants in...

Kevin Stone

Sephora, country bar among latest Desert Ridge Marketplace additions

Desert Ridge Marketplace place will be almost fully leased with the addition of four new tenants in the next year.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Tempe gets funding from Maricopa County to operate indoor cooling center