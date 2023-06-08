Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Child in critical condition after getting hit by Phoenix police patrol vehicle

Jun 7, 2023, 8:22 PM | Updated: Jun 8, 2023, 7:07 am

The scene of where a young child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck b...

(Twitter Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

(Twitter Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

PHOENIX — A young child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a police patrol vehicle in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred in south Phoenix around 6 p.m. near Buckeye Road and Seventh Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A patrol officer and patrol officer assistant were patrolling in a residential neighborhood, north on 11th Avenue from Pima Street, when a child was seen darting into the roadway from the front yard of a nearby home, police said.

The officer that was driving stopped the patrol vehicle upon colliding with the child and began to provide care to them.

The child was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision and officers were not responding to a call for service at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

