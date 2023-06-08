ARIZONA NEWS
Child in critical condition after getting hit by Phoenix police patrol vehicle
Jun 7, 2023, 8:22 PM | Updated: Jun 8, 2023, 7:07 am
(Twitter Photo/@PhoenixPolice)
PHOENIX — A young child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a police patrol vehicle in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.
The incident occurred in south Phoenix around 6 p.m. near Buckeye Road and Seventh Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.
A patrol officer and patrol officer assistant were patrolling in a residential neighborhood, north on 11th Avenue from Pima Street, when a child was seen darting into the roadway from the front yard of a nearby home, police said.
The officer that was driving stopped the patrol vehicle upon colliding with the child and began to provide care to them.
The child was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision and officers were not responding to a call for service at the time.
The investigation is ongoing.
