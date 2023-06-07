PHOENIX — Apache Junction has rehabilitated a monumental sign on the northeast entrance of State Route 88 that was damaged by wildfires.

The sign’s unveiling took place on Friday and was reconstructed by a group of volunteers in the East Valley city.

“The work being done here not only benefits the monument but also contributes to the health and vitality of the surrounding ecosystem,” Mayor Chip Wilson said in a press release.

“We can all look forward to enjoying the beauty of this area for years to come thanks to the hard work of these dedicated volunteers.”

Wildfires over the years damaged the rundown sign.

The city, along with the local Modern Woodmen of America chapter, Siphon Draw Fire and Fuels and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, worked to revitalize the sign.

The volunteers identified native vegetation species to donate to the renovation. Siphon Draw Fire and Fuels provided planting and watering services.

Arizona’s symbolic plant, the saguaro cactus, was implemented to the design of the renovated monument. The Parks and Recreation administration donated four mature 35-foot saguaros.

The sign now has all-new vegetation surrounding the monument. In addition, there was patchwork done to the sign and a fresh coat of paint.

The updated sign demonstrates Apache Junction’s history and the city hopes it is a striking symbol for it for years to come.

“All of this will add to the visual appeal of the monument and help to preserve these iconic plants,” Wilson said. “The monument has been a long-favored pullout to take pictures for visitors along SR88.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.