PHOENIX – An East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses was arrested last week, and police are looking for more possible victims.

Raul Perez Ochoa was taken into custody Tuesday for offenses allegedly committed while he was giving massages, the Gilbert Police Department said.

Ochoa worked at East Valley massage establishments and as a freelance therapist, police said.

Anybody with information about possible crimes committed by Ochoa in Gilbert, or who may have been victimized by him, was asked to call the police department’s nonemergency line at 480-503-6500.

No other details were made available.

