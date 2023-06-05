Close
ARIZONA NEWS

East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses

Jun 5, 2023, 11:00 AM

Booking photo of Raul Perez Ochoa and a file photo of a Gilbert Police Department cruise. Ochoa, an...

(Raul Perez Ochoa - Gilbert Police Department Photos)

(Raul Perez Ochoa - Gilbert Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – An East Valley massage therapist accused of sexual offenses was arrested last week, and police are looking for more possible victims.

RELATED STORIES

Raul Perez Ochoa was taken into custody Tuesday for offenses allegedly committed while he was giving massages, the Gilbert Police Department said.

Ochoa worked at East Valley massage establishments and as a freelance therapist, police said.

Anybody with information about possible crimes committed by Ochoa in Gilbert, or who may have been victimized by him, was asked to call the police department’s nonemergency line at 480-503-6500.

No other details were made available.

