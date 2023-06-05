Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested after breaking into Phoenix apartment, shooting at officers

Jun 5, 2023, 7:24 AM | Updated: 7:25 am

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after breaking into an apartment near downtown Phoenix and barricading himself inside, authorities said.

The suspect shot at officers during the standoff near Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a burglary call around 1:35 p.m. and learned the intruder was alone in the residence and there was at least one gun inside.

Surrounding residences were evacuated while the incident was ongoing.

While officers were establishing containment, the man allegedly shot at them at least one time, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody inside the home after an extended barricade situation, police said.

Police said the suspect’s identity would be released after he was booked into jail.

No other information was made available.

