State Route 87 closes due to brush fire northeast of metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — Lanes going both directions along State Route 87 closed northeast of metro Phoenix on Sunday due to a brush fire, transportation officials said.

SR 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, closed around 6:15 p.m. due to the Bullet Fire near Bush Highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Northbound lanes closed at milepost 199 and southbound lanes closed at the junction with State Route 188.

SR 87 is closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Bush Highway. The SB side is closed at the SR 188 junction; the NB side is closed at milepost 199 (Bush Highway). There is no estimated time to reopen either direction of SR 87. pic.twitter.com/bo4Rjd5VRp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2023

ADOT did not give an estimation for when the roadway would reopen.

The Sugar Loaf area was evacuated, but no structures were threatened as of 5 p.m., according to the Forest Service.

A Very Large Airtanker was called to the Lower Sycamore area with air support.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.