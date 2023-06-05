Close
ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 87 closes due to brush fire northeast of metro Phoenix

Jun 4, 2023, 7:00 PM

(U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest Photo)

PHOENIX — Lanes going both directions along State Route 87 closed northeast of metro Phoenix on Sunday due to a brush fire, transportation officials said.

SR 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, closed around 6:15 p.m. due to the Bullet Fire near Bush Highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Northbound lanes closed at milepost 199 and southbound lanes closed at the junction with State Route 188.

ADOT did not give an estimation for when the roadway would reopen.

The Sugar Loaf area was evacuated, but no structures were threatened as of 5 p.m., according to the Forest Service.

A Very Large Airtanker was called to the Lower Sycamore area with air support.

