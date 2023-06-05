Close
ARIZONA NEWS

SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix reopens after shutting down due to brush fire

Jun 5, 2023, 5:30 AM | Updated: 5:43 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest) (Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest) (Facebook Photo/U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest)

PHOENIX — A brush fire northeast of metro Phoenix temporarily shut down State Route 87 as crews worked to contain the blaze, transportation officials said.

SR 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, closed around 6:15 p.m. due to the Bullet Fire near Bush Highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

The highway was reopened in the morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation said around 5:30 a.m.

By 8 p.m. Sunday, the Bullet Fire grew to 1,300 acres, according to the Tonto National Forest.

The northbound lanes were closed at milepost 199 and southbound lanes were closed at the junction with State Route 188.

 

The Sugar Loaf area was evacuated, but no structures were threatened as of 5 p.m., according to the Forest Service.

An air tanker was sent to the Lower Sycamore area to help with support.

