PHOENIX — A brush fire northeast of metro Phoenix temporarily shut down State Route 87 as crews worked to contain the blaze, transportation officials said.

SR 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, closed around 6:15 p.m. due to the Bullet Fire near Bush Highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release.

The highway was reopened in the morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation said around 5:30 a.m.

By 8 p.m. Sunday, the Bullet Fire grew to 1,300 acres, according to the Tonto National Forest.

The northbound lanes were closed at milepost 199 and southbound lanes were closed at the junction with State Route 188.

SR 87 is closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Bush Highway. The SB side is closed at the SR 188 junction; the NB side is closed at milepost 199 (Bush Highway). There is no estimated time to reopen either direction of SR 87. pic.twitter.com/bo4Rjd5VRp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2023

The Sugar Loaf area was evacuated, but no structures were threatened as of 5 p.m., according to the Forest Service.

An air tanker was sent to the Lower Sycamore area to help with support.

