Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Crews work to contain wildfire near Biosphere 2 outside Tucson

Jun 4, 2023, 3:11 PM

...

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fire crews have contained a portion of the Biosphere Fire that was burning about a half mile from the Biosphere 2 facility Sunday morning near Oracle in Pinal County.

The wildfire is at 50% containment at 13 acres, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. a rancher saw smoke and alerted employees at Biosphere 2, who called 911.

DFFM crews along with Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire were able to box it in within a few hours.

RELATED STORIES

The fire started on a hillside and was burning through grass and brush before it hit a ridgetop and started backing down the hill toward Biosphere 2, according to a press release from DFFM.

There were no evacuations to the facility or near communities and no structures were damaged or destroyed.

All edges of the fire were successfully secured and crews are mopping up any remaining hotspots within the interior of the fire’s perimeter.

The fire is still active but there is no threat to Biosphere 2.

A DFFM hand crew and local cooperator engines will remain at the fire until 100% containment, according to the release.

An engine will patrol the area for any interior smoke or flare-ups after containment.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead in Tempe

One man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Tempe early on Sunday morning near Broadmor Drive and Rural Road.

18 hours ago

person holding phone...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County launches alert tool to help residents combat title fraud

Maricopa County recently launched Maricopa Title Alert, a free service to help county residents stay informed of document recordings and protect them against title fraud.

18 hours ago

The Valley is seeing more demand from data center developers that can't find space, land or power i...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix metro data center leasing on track to surpass 2022 levels

As more companies upgrade their technology, data center space has become limited across the country and has helped push Phoenix to the top tier of metro areas for new data center development in recent years.

18 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/ProteinHouse)...

KTAR.com

New health kitchen ProteinHouse owners seek to expand in Arizona

The Valley's three ProteinHouse locations are under new leadership that seeks to open more restaurants in the state.

18 hours ago

Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety....

KTAR.com

Police seize over 200 pounds of fentanyl pills en route to Phoenix

Police seized approximately 230 pounds of fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of cocaine from a vehicle they stopped in southern Arizona on Friday.

2 days ago

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea’s failed military spy satellite launch

The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China on Friday over North Korea’s failed launch of a military spy satellite this week in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Crews work to contain wildfire near Biosphere 2 outside Tucson