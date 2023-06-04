Crews work to contain wildfire near Biosphere 2 outside Tucson

PHOENIX — Fire crews have contained a portion of the Biosphere Fire that was burning about a half mile from the Biosphere 2 facility Sunday morning near Oracle in Pinal County.

The wildfire is at 50% containment at 13 acres, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. a rancher saw smoke and alerted employees at Biosphere 2, who called 911.

DFFM crews along with Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire were able to box it in within a few hours.

The fire started on a hillside and was burning through grass and brush before it hit a ridgetop and started backing down the hill toward Biosphere 2, according to a press release from DFFM.

There were no evacuations to the facility or near communities and no structures were damaged or destroyed.

All edges of the fire were successfully secured and crews are mopping up any remaining hotspots within the interior of the fire’s perimeter.

The fire is still active but there is no threat to Biosphere 2.

A DFFM hand crew and local cooperator engines will remain at the fire until 100% containment, according to the release.

An engine will patrol the area for any interior smoke or flare-ups after containment.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

