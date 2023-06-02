ARIZONA NEWS
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
Jun 2, 2023, 9:15 AM
PHOENIX — Police are searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Phoenix apartment complex.
Police responded to a shooting call Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Officers found 34-year-old Curtis Haskins with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex.
Haskins was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
