Police seek suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Police responded to a shooting call Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers found 34-year-old Curtis Haskins with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex.

Haskins was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

