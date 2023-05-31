PHOENIX — Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor on Wednesday joined a crowded Democratic field to replace Ruben Gallego’s seat in Congress.

Pastor said she was running for the District 3 seat once held by her father, the late Ed Pastor, on a platform of protecting the state’s water future, reproductive health care rights and veterans.

“My dad taught me that any politician can talk, but it’s the results you deliver that matter,” Pastor said in a press release. “So I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Congress.”

I'm Laura Pastor. I have spent my life delivering results for Phoenix families. Now I'm ready to fight for us in Congress: to protect our water, address economic disparity in AZ, strengthen social security, & deliver better healthcare for all.

Join us at https://t.co/1lZaEzGqeB

Pastor isn’t the first Phoenix councilmember to enter the race to replace Gallego, who is looking to upend Independent Kyrsten Sinema in the U.S. Senate next year.

Yassamin Ansari announced her candidacy in early April, as did former state Sen. Raquel Terán.

Héctor Jaramillo and Ylenia Aguilar, both school board members, have also entered the race on the Democratic side.

On the Republican side, Jeff Zink is running again after losing to Gallego by over 50 percentage points in last year’s general election.

Pastor was first elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2013 and represents District 4.

Her work on the City Council has included dealing with issues such as affordable housing, economic development and public safety.

Gallego’s seat is in the state’s safest Democratic district, so the primary winner will most likely go on to win the general election.

District 3 includes downtown, south and west Phoenix.

