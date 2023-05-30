PHOENIX — A man wanted by the Peoria Police Department for sex crimes against children was extradited back to the United States on Friday after getting arrested in Mexico, authorities said.

Gilberto Buitimea Bacasegua, 52, was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of kidnapping in March 2016, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release.

A warrant was then subsequently issued for his arrest.

Peoria police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for International Extraditions requested assistance from the Marshals Service to locate and detain Bacasegua.

The Marshals Service in the District of Arizona’s Mexico Investigative Liaison team located him and coordinated with Mexican law enforcement to have him returned to the U.S., which occurred without incident.

“The success in locating and returning Bacasegua back to Arizona to face multiple egregious felony charges directly reflects the outstanding investigatory and collaborative efforts made by the Peoria Police Department, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshal Service,” Acting U.S. Marshal Van Bayless said in the release.

