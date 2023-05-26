Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2nd man charged with murder in death of man burned at Phoenix homeless encampment

May 26, 2023, 4:00 PM

Image of a jury box to illustrate story on grand jury charging Dave Jacuan Kahlil Dinkins with murd...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A second man has been charged with murder in the death of man whose body was burned in a downtown Phoenix homeless encampment in March, authorities said Friday.

Dave Jacuan Kahlil Dinkins, 23, was indicted Tuesday on counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson and concealment of dead body, all felonies, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced.

Dinkins is accused of restraining and killing a man who lived in the homeless encampment known as the Zone. The man’s burned remains were found in a large trash bin near 11th Avenue and Madison Street the morning of March 21. The victim’s identity couldn’t be determined because of his condition.

“This indictment is indicative of the hard work that prosecutors in this office put on every case, every day,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“Bringing justice to victims, no matter the circumstances, is the mission of this office.”

RELATED STORIES

Isaiah Malik Baskin, 19, was previously charged in the case. A grand jury indicted him March 28 on counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and arson.

Baskin pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing April 10. His trial is set to begin Nov. 30.

Dinkins’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, and his trial date is Jan. 25, 2024.

Another man was arrested in connection with the case in March, but he hasn’t been indicted.

The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - A large homeless encampment sits in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city is wrangling with two...

Associated Press

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downtown into a tent city housing hundreds of people as summer temperatures soar.

19 hours ago

(Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Expect hot, breezy weather in metro Phoenix for Memorial Day weekend

Mother Nature has plenty of sunshine and warm weather, with a side of wind, on the menu for Memorial Day weekend cookouts.

19 hours ago

Mugshot of Quincy Lofton, suspect in a deadly shooting in Glendale, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Glendale apartment complex

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man who was sitting in his car at a Glendale apartment complex earlier this week.

19 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley officials give tips for spending Memorial Day weekend at lakes near metro Phoenix

County officials have a message for those planning to spend their Memorial Day weekend at any of the lakes near metro Phoenix.

19 hours ago

Booking photos of Howard Lamar Johnson and Sonia Hernandez, who were arrested in connection with th...

KTAR.com

2 people arrested in connection with shooting of trooper in Phoenix

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting of a state trooper in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

19 hours ago

A sign warns campers and hikers about mountain lions. Arizona wildlife officers killed three mounta...

Kevin Stone

Arizona wildlife officers kill 3 aggressive mountain lions

Arizona wildlife officers killed three mountain lions this week after the big cats were deemed a threat to public safety.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

2nd man charged with murder in death of man burned at Phoenix homeless encampment