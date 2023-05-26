PHOENIX — A second man has been charged with murder in the death of man whose body was burned in a downtown Phoenix homeless encampment in March, authorities said Friday.

Dave Jacuan Kahlil Dinkins, 23, was indicted Tuesday on counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson and concealment of dead body, all felonies, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced.

Dinkins is accused of restraining and killing a man who lived in the homeless encampment known as the Zone. The man’s burned remains were found in a large trash bin near 11th Avenue and Madison Street the morning of March 21. The victim’s identity couldn’t be determined because of his condition.

“This indictment is indicative of the hard work that prosecutors in this office put on every case, every day,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“Bringing justice to victims, no matter the circumstances, is the mission of this office.”

Isaiah Malik Baskin, 19, was previously charged in the case. A grand jury indicted him March 28 on counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and arson.

Baskin pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing April 10. His trial is set to begin Nov. 30.

Dinkins’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, and his trial date is Jan. 25, 2024.

Another man was arrested in connection with the case in March, but he hasn’t been indicted.

The Phoenix Police Department is still investigating the case.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.