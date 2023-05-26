1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at west Phoenix house

PHOENIX — A man is dead and two people are injured following a shooting at a large gathering at a Phoenix home Thursday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting call near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

A man identified as 26-year-old Felix Espino-Garcia was taken to a hospital where he died, and a woman and another man were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police said it appears that shots were fired toward the residence, striking the victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

