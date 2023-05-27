PHOENIX — High-tech traffic signs are heading to Arizona as part of a $1 million advanced technology and infrastructure grant to enhance safety, officials said Thursday.

Mohave County will get funding to install at least 50 stop and curve warning signs equipped with vehicle-to-infrastructure, or V2I, technology in an effort to enhance safety.

The signs will target high-speed rural highway segments, opportunity zones and intersection approaches, the county said in a press release.

The technology will send wireless communication to connected vehicles that provides drivers with real-time advisories.

“The early emergence and steady growth of connected vehicles on county highways drive this project, reducing traffic fatalities and injuries,” Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski said in the release.

V2I technology also works to minimize lane departure crashes, which is common in the area.

Arizona’s financial assistance is part of a nearly $53 million investment package heading to projects in eight other states.

Of the 55 applications from 31 states, federal officials said the eight chosen projects will aid in transporting intelligent transportation systems technologies that boost safety and mobility.

“We’re helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said in a press release.

“In Arizona, we’re making roads safer in rural communities with this advanced technology grant to Mohave County.”

