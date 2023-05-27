Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

High-tech traffic signs heading to Arizona as part of $1 million federal grant

May 27, 2023, 5:45 AM

(Photo by Alexander Klein/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Alexander Klein/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alexander Klein/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — High-tech traffic signs are heading to Arizona as part of a $1 million advanced technology and infrastructure grant to enhance safety, officials said Thursday.

Mohave County will get funding to install at least 50 stop and curve warning signs equipped with vehicle-to-infrastructure, or V2I, technology in an effort to enhance safety.

The signs will target high-speed rural highway segments, opportunity zones and intersection approaches, the county said in a press release.

The technology will send wireless communication to connected vehicles that provides drivers with real-time advisories.

RELATED STORIES

“The early emergence and steady growth of connected vehicles on county highways drive this project, reducing traffic fatalities and injuries,” Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski said in the release.

V2I technology also works to minimize lane departure crashes, which is common in the area.

Arizona’s financial assistance is part of a nearly $53 million investment package heading to projects in eight other states.

Of the 55 applications from 31 states, federal officials said the eight chosen projects will aid in transporting intelligent transportation systems technologies that boost safety and mobility.

“We’re helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said in a press release.

“In Arizona, we’re making roads safer in rural communities with this advanced technology grant to Mohave County.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here are the best tips for mobile file sharing

Airdrop is Apple’s proprietary method to exchange files between Apple devices and can’t be used to send files directly to Android devices, but there are other options.

6 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR Newsroom

Toddler in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Tempe

A toddler was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Friday afternoon in Tempe.

1 day ago

(Buckeye Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Buckeye for allegedly shooting, injuring man

A man accused of shooting and injuring a man in Buckeye last week has been arrested, authorities said Thursday. 

1 day ago

FILE - A large homeless encampment sits in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city is wrangling with two...

Associated Press

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downtown into a tent city housing hundreds of people as summer temperatures soar.

1 day ago

Image of a jury box to illustrate story on grand jury charging Dave Jacuan Kahlil Dinkins with murd...

KTAR.com

2nd man charged with murder in death of man burned at Phoenix homeless encampment

A second man has been charged with murder in the death of man whose body was burned in a downtown Phoenix homeless encampment in March.

1 day ago

(Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Expect hot, breezy weather in metro Phoenix for Memorial Day weekend

Mother Nature has plenty of sunshine and warm weather, with a side of wind, on the menu for Memorial Day weekend cookouts.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

High-tech traffic signs heading to Arizona as part of $1 million federal grant