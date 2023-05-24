Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County seeks sanctions over Kari Lake’s failed election lawsuit

May 24, 2023, 8:31 AM | Updated: 11:34 am

Maricopa County is seeking sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys over the Republican’s la...

Former Arizona Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake holds a press conference on May 23, 2023, the day after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson dismissed Lake's final election loss claim, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Maricopa County is seeking sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys over the Republican’s latest failed challenge to her loss in Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell filed a motion for sanctions on Tuesday, a day after Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled that Lake failed to prove her claim that Maricopa County did not verify signatures on mail ballots as required by law.

“Lake and her counsel engaged in a program of intentional and repeated fallacious misstatements of fact to mislead this Court. This conduct is plainly unethical and warrants sanctions from this Court,” the filing says.

In addition to asking the judge to determine a sanction amount, the county is seeking reimbursement of attorney fees and other costs related to its defense.

“These people need to suffer consequences for these continued lies and these continued attacks at important institutions,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

The case was the last remaining legal claim in Lake’s efforts to overturn her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She filed suit after losing to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes, asking the courts to install her as governor or order a new election.

Lake’s legal team already was sanctioned once over the course of the case. The Arizona Supreme Court fined her attorneys $2,000 last month for claiming more than 35,000 ballots were inserted to the total ballot count during the appeals process. The state’s highest court said Lake’s attorney made “false factual statements.”

That wasn’t the first time a judge penalized Lake’s lawyers in connection with an election-related lawsuit.

The attorneys for Lake and co-plaintiff Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, were ordered to pay Maricopa County’s legal fees for filing a lawsuit in June 2022 that sought to ban the use of ballot tabulation machines. After dismissing the case, a judge said the lawyers were liable for the fees because the suit “lacked an adequate factual or legal basis.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Alexandra Aley/Cronkite News)...

KTAR.com

Circle K offering discounted gas in metro Phoenix for 3 hours on Thursday

Thursday would be a good day to make it to the pump in metro Phoenix as Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours.

12 hours ago

Mugshot for Justine Demunga, the suspect in the May 20, 2023, murder of security guard Nixon Petit ...

KTAR.com

Man suspected of fatally shooting Phoenix security guard arrested near Tucson

A man suspected of fatally shooting of a security guard in west Phoenix over the weekend was arrested in southern Arizona on Tuesday.

12 hours ago

Stock photo of airplanes lining up at Sky Harbor Airport as travelers prepare for Memorial Day comm...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona travel for Memorial Day expected to near record levels, AAA says

As travelers in Arizona prepare for the holiday weekend, officials are advising to plan ahead and for extra time as travel nationwide is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

12 hours ago

Stock photo of a crime scene to illustrate shooting at a Glendale, Arizona, apartment complex parki...

KTAR.com

Man shot while sitting in car outside Glendale apartment complex

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting outside a Glendale apartment complex, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

18-month-old child hospitalized after being pulled out of Chandler pool

An 18-month-old child was hospitalized Tuesday evening after being pulled from an East Valley pool, officials said. 

12 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@SecDebHaaland)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Tribal water systems granted millions in federal grants for improvements

Sec. of the Interior Deb Haaland announced millions in funding for Tribal water system upgrades in Arizona.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Maricopa County seeks sanctions over Kari Lake’s failed election lawsuit