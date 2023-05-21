Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Wrong-way driver collides with responding MCSO deputy

May 21, 2023, 9:56 AM

(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...

(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver in Cave Creek is in life-threatening condition after colliding with a responding Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Sunday morning.

The deputy is “OK,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was dispatched to the area of Cave Creek and Auto Plane roads in Cave Creek at about 2:15 a.m., according to a press release. While driving to the location, the wrong-way driver collided with a responding deputy’s vehicle.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as potential factors in the collision. The MCSO Vehicle Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.

Most wrong-way crashes are caused by impaired drivers, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Three out of 4 wrong-way crashes occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and one-third of wrong-way crashes happen between midnight and 3 a.m. More than half of wrong-way crashes occur on weekends.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glendale and Phoenix firefighters battled a blaze near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday,...

KTAR.com

Two structure fires in Phoenix leave 9 Valley residents displaced, dog dies

Fire damaged an apartment building and a private residence in unrelated incidents early Sunday, displacing 9 and a killing a dog in Phoenix.

13 hours ago

(NHTSA Photo)...

Wills Rice

Arizona authorities to launch seat belt and child safety campaign

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety announced that authorities will be strictly enforcing Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws.

13 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Alex Weiner

US approves expansive Southwest renewable energy project, involving Arizona

The Interior Department greenlighted a billion-dollar project to transport renewable energy from New Mexico to Arizona and California.

13 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

Pilot program helps Arizona family court litigants without lawyers

A pilot program recently launched in the Valley that will give self-represented litigants an easier way to litigate their family court case.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man charged with DUI after 2-vehicle crash in Phoenix that injured 5 people

A 30-year-old man has been charged with DUI and aggravated assault following a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix that injured five people.

2 days ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Scooter rider dies after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

A man riding a Yamaha scooter died after colliding with a vehicle in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Wrong-way driver collides with responding MCSO deputy