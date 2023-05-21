Wrong-way driver collides with responding MCSO deputy

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver in Cave Creek is in life-threatening condition after colliding with a responding Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Sunday morning.

The deputy is “OK,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was dispatched to the area of Cave Creek and Auto Plane roads in Cave Creek at about 2:15 a.m., according to a press release. While driving to the location, the wrong-way driver collided with a responding deputy’s vehicle.

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as potential factors in the collision. The MCSO Vehicle Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.

Most wrong-way crashes are caused by impaired drivers, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Three out of 4 wrong-way crashes occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and one-third of wrong-way crashes happen between midnight and 3 a.m. More than half of wrong-way crashes occur on weekends.

