ARIZONA NEWS

Police searching for suspect after man was shot, killed in West Valley

May 20, 2023, 2:19 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a business in the West Valley early Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near 27th and Augusta avenues around 3:45 a.m., according to a press release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man, whom police have yet to identify, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggested the victim was arguing with the suspected shooter prior to being shot.

The shooter fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish speakers.

