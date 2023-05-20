PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a business in the West Valley early Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near 27th and Augusta avenues around 3:45 a.m., according to a press release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Nixon Petit Sunday morning.

A preliminary investigation suggested the victim was arguing with the suspected shooter prior to being shot.

The shooter fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) for Spanish speakers.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.