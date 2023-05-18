Chicago rapper Lil Durk to wrap up summer tour in Phoenix

PHOENIX – With a new album ready to drop, Lil Durk revealed plans for a summer tour that wraps up in Phoenix.

The Chicago rapper will end his “Sorry For The Drought Tour” at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 7.

Special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama are joining Lil Durk on the bill. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The 27-city tour kicks off July 28 in Tampa, Florida, two months after the May 26 release of the album “Almost Healed.”

Been gone too long, but I ain’t leaving no more. Sorry For The Drought @kodakblack @nlechoppamusic @ddosama let’s give the world something to look forward to. Tix on sale 10am local time Thursday {link in bio} lets go https://t.co/3avOcyVg5N pic.twitter.com/iFKbJIijvu — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 17, 2023

A new single, “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, is already out. The video for the motivational ballad racked up more than 10 million views on YouTube in its first week.

Durk has been on a roll, with his last two albums debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart: “The Voice Of The Heroes,” a 2021 collaboration with Lil Baby (who is coming to Phoenix on Aug. 1), and last year’s “7220.”

Two singles from “7220” climbed into the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Broadway Girls” featuring country music star Morgan Wallen and “AHHH HA.”

Durk’s last Phoenix appearance was at Arizona Financial Theatre in April 2022 as part of his “7220 Tour.”

