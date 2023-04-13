PHOENIX — American rap artist Lil Baby announced he is stopping in Phoenix this summer as part of his It’s Only Us tour.

The rapper is scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Aug. 1.

Other artists slated to perform at the Phoenix venue include The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Gloss Up and Hunxho.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

Some of Lil Baby’s most notable hits include “Yes Indeed,” “On Me” and “Drip Too Hard.”

Lil Baby will kick off the tour July 26 in Houston and close it out Sept. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

He last performed in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavillion in September 2021 on The Back Outside tour.

