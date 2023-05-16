Homeowner fatally shoots intruder at south Phoenix residence

PHOENIX – A homeowner shot and killed an intruder Sunday morning during a confrontation at a south Phoenix residence, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 17th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 7:45 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Aires Jordan Holmes, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests Holmes unlawfully entered the residence at which time there was a confrontation between Holmes and the homeowner,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release. “It was during this confrontation that the homeowner shot Holmes.”

The homeowner was interviewed by investigators and released.

The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges are warranted.

No other details were made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.