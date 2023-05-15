PHOENIX – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting near South Mountain Park in Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood north of South Mountain near 16th Street and Dobbins Road just after 3 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Edgar Peralta, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred during a fight involving multiple people, police said.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.

