Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed, woman injured in shooting near South Mountain in Phoenix

May 15, 2023, 11:15 AM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting near South Mountain Park in Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood north of South Mountain near 16th Street and Dobbins Road just after 3 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Edgar Peralta, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred during a fight involving multiple people, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on May 15, 2023. (KTAR News Photo/Colt...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs calls new budget ‘important step forward’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday the budget she negotiated with the Republican legislative majority isn’t perfect, but “is an important step forward.”

14 hours ago

(Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Powerball lottery ticket worth $100,000 sold at East Valley grocery store

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an East Valley grocery store for Saturday's drawing.

14 hours ago

(Buckeye Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after Buckeye woman with dementia found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old Buckeye woman with a cognitive impairment less than two hours after issuing it Monday.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)...

KTAR.com

Man goes missing after entering Tempe Town Lake with friend

A man is missing after he and a friend jumped into Tempe Town Lake late Sunday, authorities said. The search is ongoing.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona AG warns consumers to stay cautious about scams during moving season

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last week warned consumers to be cautious about scams during peak moving season.

14 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police take suspect into custody after standoff, gunfire at Phoenix home

A man was taken into custody Sunday night after guns were fired during a standoff at a Phoenix home, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man killed, woman injured in shooting near South Mountain in Phoenix