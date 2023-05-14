Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Daddy’s Chicken Shack coming to Scottsdale in anticipated mega-expansion

May 14, 2023, 6:30 AM

Image by Daddy's Chicken Shack....

Image by Daddy's Chicken Shack.

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona will get a Daddy’s Chicken Shack franchise in Scottsdale next month, the first in what is expected to be nine state locations after the company was acquired by a prominent Valley entrepreneur.

Located at 11107 N. Scottsdale Rd., suite 101, Scottsdale, the Daddy’s Chicken Shack grand opening event will feature complimentary food samples, 50% off full-size menu items, and the first 50 people at the event will receive “Free Chicken For A Year.”

Complimentary food samples will also be served during the restaurant’s regular hours of operation on May 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dave Liniger, a Scottsdale-based, nationally recognized business owner and investor, purchased the company last month.

RELATED STORIES

Originally founded by a chef-to-the-celebrities, Pace Webb, Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s menu is bolstered by a selection of chicken sandwiches with a, “Southeast Asian twist.”

“We fell in love not only with Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s food, but with the founder’s passion and vision for the restaurant and its family-orientated values,” Liniger said.

Inspired by Webb’s husband’s Japanese heritage, Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s menu features its Big Daddy sandwich consisting of napa slaw and sriracha mayo, while its Spicy Daddy features sambal, cilantro, and ginger mayo.

For dessert, the restaurant offers handmade salted miso chocolate chip cookies. Now, with its first Arizona location, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is serving up a Southwest Daddy sandwich as an ode to the desert and Southwest cuisine.

“We aim to provide customers with insight into who Daddy’s Chicken Shack is — a brand looking to spread sunshine, happiness, and above all else, quality food to enjoy among family and friends,” Pace Webb, the founder of Daddy’s Chicken Shack said.

Visit the Daddy’s Chicken Shack website to view the menu.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

“Maricopa County gets its gas from California, so the prices are usually higher in Phoenix,” AA...

Alexandra Aley I Cronkite News

It’s summer and Arizona gas prices sizzle to third-highest in country

If you thought the jump in gas prices this spring was bad, just wait until your summer vacation days. The pumps are coming for your bank accounts – perhaps putting that road trip to Disneyland on pause.

7 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

AT&T bringing high-speed fiber internet service to Chandler, Gilbert

AT&T announced this week it would be rolling out its high-speed fiber internet service to more parts of the East Valley. 

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Game & Fish Department)...

KTAR.com

Arizona officials encourage boating safety after 13 fatalities in 2022

As boating season shifts into gear, officials are encouraging people to be safe on Arizona's waters after 13 people died in accidents last year.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')...

KTAR.com

Another new East Valley Dunkin’ offering free coffee for year at opening

A new Dunkin' location is opening next week in the East Valley, providing another chance for people to get free coffee for a year.

1 day ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Human smuggling convict gets 8 years for causing crash that killed passenger

A 28-year-old Phoenix man was sentenced last week to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a passenger during a human smuggling operation.

1 day ago

Theodore Roosevelt Dam undergoes a spill gate test May 11, 2023. (Photo courtesy Salt River Project...

KTAR.com

SRP opens spill gates of Roosevelt Dam for extended annual test

Salt River Project conducted an annual spill gate test of Roosevelt Dam Wednesday, extending the time to more than 3 hours.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack coming to Scottsdale in anticipated mega-expansion