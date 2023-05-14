PHOENIX — Arizona will get a Daddy’s Chicken Shack franchise in Scottsdale next month, the first in what is expected to be nine state locations after the company was acquired by a prominent Valley entrepreneur.

Located at 11107 N. Scottsdale Rd., suite 101, Scottsdale, the Daddy’s Chicken Shack grand opening event will feature complimentary food samples, 50% off full-size menu items, and the first 50 people at the event will receive “Free Chicken For A Year.”

Complimentary food samples will also be served during the restaurant’s regular hours of operation on May 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dave Liniger, a Scottsdale-based, nationally recognized business owner and investor, purchased the company last month.

Originally founded by a chef-to-the-celebrities, Pace Webb, Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s menu is bolstered by a selection of chicken sandwiches with a, “Southeast Asian twist.”

“We fell in love not only with Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s food, but with the founder’s passion and vision for the restaurant and its family-orientated values,” Liniger said.

Inspired by Webb’s husband’s Japanese heritage, Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s menu features its Big Daddy sandwich consisting of napa slaw and sriracha mayo, while its Spicy Daddy features sambal, cilantro, and ginger mayo.

For dessert, the restaurant offers handmade salted miso chocolate chip cookies. Now, with its first Arizona location, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is serving up a Southwest Daddy sandwich as an ode to the desert and Southwest cuisine.

“We aim to provide customers with insight into who Daddy’s Chicken Shack is — a brand looking to spread sunshine, happiness, and above all else, quality food to enjoy among family and friends,” Pace Webb, the founder of Daddy’s Chicken Shack said.

Visit the Daddy’s Chicken Shack website to view the menu.

