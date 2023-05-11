Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Biden administration over handling of Title 42 end

May 11, 2023, 10:40 AM

Headshots of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, left, and President Joe Biden...

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizon has been critical of how the Biden administration prepared for the end of Title 42 immigration restrictions. (Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ripped the Biden administration’s handling of Thursday’s Title 42 immigration policy rollback, claiming cartels have more control of the southern border than the U.S. government.

“The reality is that the Biden administration had two years to prepare for this,” the Arizona independent told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday morning, about 12 hours before the COVID-era asylum restrictions were set to expire.

“They chose not to do so and I believe have dramatically underestimated the burden that Arizona will bear as a result of the end of Title 42.”

RELATED STORIES

Asylum seekers have been showing up at the border in huge numbers in anticipation of the end of Title 42, a rule that has allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico in the name of public health.

“Title 42 hasn’t even ended, and already on the ground we’re seeing this crisis explode, and I expect it will get worse in the days to come. … There’s not a workable plan that has been offered or operationalized by the Biden administration,” Sinema said.

Sinema, chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management, said cartels have been able to exploit loopholes in federal border policy, creating dangerous situations in Arizona.

“The cartels are incredibly well-resourced and they’re very strategic, so they’re pushing people through different parts of the border at different times with different prices for different purposes, and they’re controlling what’s happening on the southern border, not the United States government,” she said.

Sinema said she has been working to drum up support for a legislation to reform the asylum system. As a stopgap, she recently introduced a bill to extend the Title 42 authority for two years without it being tied to COVID-19.

While acknowledging that Congress needs to take legislative action on immigration reform, Sinema said the Biden administration should be doing more to enforce the laws that exist and be prepared for a post-Title 42 surge.

“It is incredibly, incredibly disappointing that they have failed to do so and are leaving Arizona once again to shoulder the burden of this crisis,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Kinnerup)...

Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Title 42 end nears, an inside look at first day of clean up at the Zone

This week's Arizona's News Roundup covers the end of Title 42 and an inside look at first day of clean up at the Zone in Phoenix.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Another double game night in downtown Phoenix with Suns, D-backs to crowd traffic Thursday

Another double dose of downtown Phoenix sports games with the Suns and D-backs will create some traffic jams Thursday evening.

15 hours ago

Headshots of Phoenix Police Sgt. Tim Wheeler, left, and Officer Mark Aker...

KTAR.com

2 Phoenix Police officers die from medical events in as many days

Two Phoenix Police officers have died this week from medical events, the department said Thursday.

15 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR.com

2 DPS troopers stop wrong-way driver by colliding into car on Phoenix freeway

Two Department of Public Safety troopers were injured after they stopped a wrong-way driver traveling on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday, authorities said. 

15 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone speaks during a press conference about border and immigration ...

Kevin Stone

Sheriff Paul Penzone says end of Title 42 ‘challenging’ for Arizona law enforcement

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday's end of Title 42 immigration restrictions will be “challenging” for Arizona law enforcement.

15 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Biden administration over handling of Title 42 end