Buckeye man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting victim with cognitive disability

PHOENIX — A Buckeye man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a victim last year who had a cognitive disability, authorities said Tuesday.

Sergio Morales, 63, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, who was out on a walk near 4th Street and Center Avenue, on the night of Oct. 1, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

The victim was taken to the Southwest Family Advocacy Center and processed for evidence.

DNA results helped link Morales to the crime, police said.

He was arrested Monday at his home.

Buckeye police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force worked together on the investigation.

