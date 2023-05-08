Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Rep. Flavio Bravo appointed to replace Raquel Terán in Arizona Senate

May 8, 2023, 2:00 PM

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday appointed Rep. Flavio Bravo to replace the departed Raquel Terán in the Arizona Senate.

Bravo, a freshman Democratic legislator who represents parts of central and west Phoenix and Glendale, takes over for Terán a month after she announced her resignation to focus on her congressional run.

“It was a difficult decision because I respect all three of these community leaders,” Steve Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the board, said in a press release.

“Flavio Bravo knows this district well and will represent it vigorously in the Senate.”

Bravo will serve in the role in District 26 — the same district he represented in the House — through 2024.

Quantá Crews and Rep. Cesar Aguilar, who also represents District 26, were also nominated to fill the position, which had to be occupied by a Democrat.

The role became open after Terán announced candidacy to replace Rep. Ruben Gallego in U.S. Congress in 2024 and resigned April 13.

Terán was in her first full term serving in the Senate after being elected in November. She had also served in the Arizona House and previously chaired the Arizona Democratic Party.

It’s the second time in as many weeks Maricopa County has filled a vacant legislative role.

The board on Friday appointed Julie Willoughby to the House seat that was occupied by Republican Liz Harris before her expulsion.

Willoughby, a nurse, narrowly lost to Harris in the November 2022 election.

Harris was ousted April 12 for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

Bravo’s appointment leaves an opening for his seat.

As required by law, the Board will select Bravo’s replacement from a list of three candidates submitted by the Legislative District 26 Precinct Committeemen (PC).

The candidates have to live in the district and be a member of the same party as the person who vacated the office. In this case, a Democrat.

