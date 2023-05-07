Close
Wrong-way crash closes Interstate 10 in Phoenix, multiple people dead

May 7, 2023, 7:16 AM | Updated: 7:20 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — An overnight wrong-way crash closed Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near downtown Phoenix on Sunday.

At least three vehicles were involved in the fiery crash. Two people were killed, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The initial calls around 3:30 a.m. reported that a vehicle was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Solari, Inc.)...

KTAR.com

Arizona nonprofit partners with Texas health-tech firm for new crisis dispatch system

Arizona-based Solari Crisis & Human Services and Texas-based Rainbow Health have co-developed a mobile crisis team dispatch system.

8 hours ago

Nikola Corp. is building a new hydrogen facility in the southern part of Buckeye. A rendering shows...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Buckeye gives final support to rezone Nikola property for hydrogen hub

Nikola Corp. has received the approval needed from the city of Buckeye for its planned hydrogen manufacturing plant.

8 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

MCSO recovers body in Mesa lake after man went missing in the water

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body submerged in a Mesa lake on Saturday, authorities said.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Young boy dies after drowning in north Valley hotel pool

A young child died after drowning in a hotel pool in north Phoenix on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. 

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Andres Cano)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona House Democratic Leader Andres Cano to resign, pursue Harvard degree

Andres Cano, the Arizona House Democratic leader, announced he will step down to pursue graduate studies at Harvard.

1 day ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 lanes reopen in Buckeye following crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye on Saturday evening after a crash, according to traffic officials.

1 day ago

