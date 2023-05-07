PHOENIX — An overnight wrong-way crash closed Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near downtown Phoenix on Sunday.

At least three vehicles were involved in the fiery crash. Two people were killed, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

#BREAKING:

📍I-10 Eastbound – East of I-17 The I-10 East is closed following a fiery wrong-way crash. A vehicle was traveling at a high-rate of speed wrong-way when it crashed head-on into another motorist. Two people, one in each vehicle died. #AZTraffic #News #Crash #Phoenix pic.twitter.com/q7O7NawCc8 — Jack | LLN AZ (@LLN_Jack) May 7, 2023

The initial calls around 3:30 a.m. reported that a vehicle was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

REMINDER: I-10 eastbound is closed at Interstate 17 in Phoenix due to a crash. The ramp from I-17 to I-10 eastbound is also closed. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/gyJwg87D9I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2023

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.