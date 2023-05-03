Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley police agencies team up to combat street racing, intersection takeovers

May 3, 2023, 2:30 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Valley police agencies are working together to combat a recent rise in intersection takeovers and street racing.

“For a while there, we kind of saw a dip in the activity. However, we just kind of started noticing within the recent month or so activity picking up,” Sgt. Hector Encinas of the Tempe Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

Tempe police received intel about planned multiple takeovers on April 22 and coordinated with their counterparts in Phoenix and Mesa for an enforcement operation that night.

“With the three agencies involved, we had about 12 vehicles towed, about 20 different criminal arrests, about 19 traffic violations,” Encinas said.

Police released videos showing the scope of the incidents.

RELATED STORIES

“You can see that at several of the intersections there’s a hundred-plus people. You have various vehicles going in the middle of the intersection doing doughnuts and all kinds of other stuff,” Encinas said.

“It’s very, very disruptive and just a huge threat for public safety.”

In addition to traffic-related issues, police are worried about participants being armed.

“They will specifically tell people to conceal weapons, which, again, is very concerning and alarming,” Encinas said.

“There’s lots of things that that come out of this. It’s not just people doing doughnuts.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Madera County Sheriff's Office)...

Associated Press

Remains in California are Navajo woman missing from northern Arizona since 1987

Human remains that had been buried for decades in a California gravesite and marked as “Jane Doe" have been identified as a Navajo woman who went missing from northern Arizona.

18 hours ago

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018...

Associated Press

Convicted murderer faces retrial in 2nd Tucson girl’s death

  TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man already convicted of murdering a Tucson teenager in 2014 is scheduled to be retried in the kidnapping and death of a 6-year-old girl. Pima County prosecutors said the retrial of 41-year-old Christopher Clements is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12 and last four weeks. Clements has been charged […]

18 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner)...

KTAR.com

Parents of woman killed in Phoenix desert area plea for public’s help in finding suspect

The parents of a woman killed in a Phoenix desert area last week are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

18 hours ago

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona AG Kris Mayes joins amicus brief in Texas abortion pill case

Attorney General Kris Mayes on Tuesday announced Arizona has joined a multistate coalition that works to protect medication abortion access. 

18 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

I-10 closure after fiery, fatal wreck in eastern Arizona expected to last 2 days

Interstate 10 in eastern Arizona will be shut down for about two days after a semi-truck slammed into a bridge pillar and caught fire, killing the driver.

18 hours ago

In this 2018 file photo, soldiers with deploy concertina wire along the Southwest border of the Uni...

Kevin Stone

Former Arizona National Guard leader says Biden’s border troops plan is flawed

Retired Maj. Gen. Mick McGuire says the Biden administration’s plan to send federal troops to support border operations is flawed.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Valley police agencies team up to combat street racing, intersection takeovers