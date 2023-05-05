Close
Police take suspect into custody after woman’s death in Phoenix desert area

May 4, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: 8:11 pm

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody near an apartment complex near Bell and Scottsdale roads.

Detectives were investigating after a woman was found dead in a desert area east of Mayo Clinic in north Phoenix on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department declared Heike dead after she was discovered around 10:45 a.m. near 65th Place and Libby Street.

Officers arrived at the scene following a call for an injured person.

An investigation involving the Phoenix Homicide Unit was launched after police secured the area.

She was discovered with trauma to her body about one mile southeast of Mayo Clinic Hospital and about three miles southeast of Desert Ridge Marketplace.

The suspect was outstanding, but homicide investigators were able to locate a short surveillance clip that was believed to have information revolving around the case, authorities said.

The person was described to have a dark complexion.

