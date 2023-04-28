Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Senate GOP debuts intergovernmental committee to investigate COVID-19 mitigations

Apr 28, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Republican lawmakers have established an intergovernmental committee to examine federal, state and local efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, fallout from such measures, and to identify any possible legal remedies against individuals or entities where appropriate.

The Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee includes members from both the state house and senate as well as members of the U.S. House of Representatives. It is the only similar intergovernmental committee initiated by the state legislature.

The Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee will convene May 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Senate Hearing room 1, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix.

Additional committee hearings are possible.

RELATED STORIES

Sitting on the committee is Arizona Sen. Janae Shamp, state Sen. T.J. Shope, Arizona State Rep. Steve Montenegro, and U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Eli Crane.

Shamp will be chairman and Shope vice chairman. Both senators currently lead the Arizona Senate Health & Human Services Committee.

Shamp, Shope, Gosar, Biggs and Crane were appointed to the committee by Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen. Montenegro was appointed by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma.

According to the Arizona Senate GOP, the committee will evaluate protocols and overall public health guidance, funding incentives for health care facilities, injustices committed against families, businesses, workers and industries, potential preventative protections that may have been able to safeguard Arizona citizens against harms committed, and anything else deemed relevant to the pandemic.

This committee will then produce a report that will be submitted to both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House before the end of 2024.

“I lost my job as a perioperative nurse because I refused to take the experimental vaccine that we now know has produced serious side effects in a number of otherwise healthy individuals. We’ve witnessed lives and livelihoods lost for no other reason than the mismanagement of COVID-19, and we are determined to hold those accountable for the injustices experienced,” said Senator Shamp.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...

KTAR.com

Suspect in Glendale convenience store murder arrested

A 20-year-old man suspected of killing a gas station convenience store clerk last week has been arrested, Glendale police said.

15 hours ago

(Photo courtesy Mochilero Kitchen.)...

KTAR.com

Mochilero Kitchen, offering family-owned authentic Mexican cuisine, expands to north Scottsdale

Mochilero Kitchen, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, will soon be opening a north Scottsdale location featuring popular and traditional dishes from south of the border.

15 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Twitter photo)...

KTAR.com

ADOT opens 2nd diverging diamond interchange off I-10 in Buckeye

The Interstate 10 diverging diamond interchange is now open in Buckeye at Watson Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

15 hours ago

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)...

KTAR.com

Yuma mayor expecting 1,000 migrant crossings per day after Title 42 ends

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls expects his border town will see about a 1,000 migrant crossings a day after Title 42 ends next month.

15 hours ago

This image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Fondomonte Arizona,...

Associated Press

In Arizona, fresh scrutiny of Saudi-owned farm’s water use

Amid a broader investigation by the state attorney general, Arizona last week rescinded a pair of permits that would have allowed Fondomonte Arizona, a subsidiary of Almarai Co., to drill more than 1,000 feet into the water table to pump up to 3,000 gallons of water per minute to irrigate its forage crops.

15 hours ago

(Arizona Lottery Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

$1 million The Pick jackpot ticket sold at Walmart in Arizona

Check those lottery tickets because a $1 million jackpot winner was sold at a Walmart in Arizona on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Senate GOP debuts intergovernmental committee to investigate COVID-19 mitigations