$1 million The Pick jackpot ticket sold at Walmart in Arizona

PHOENIX — Check those lottery tickets because a $1 million jackpot winner was sold at a Walmart in Arizona on Wednesday.

The winning ticket was sold at the store at 7951 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.

It matched the six winning numbers of 1-9-25-29-31-41

Odds of hitting The Pick jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The Arizona Lottery offers two jackpot payoff options: an annuity that pays out the full value over 30 years or a cash lump sum of about half the value.

The Pick drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot resets to $1 million after each win and grows over time.

The game costs $1 per entry, and the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052. The Pick also pays out $2,000 for matching five numbers, $50 for four numbers and $3 for three numbers.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

