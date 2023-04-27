Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what 2023 point-in-time count found about Valley homelessness trends

Apr 27, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

(Maricopa Association of Governments Photo)

PHOENIX – More people are experiencing homelessness in metro Phoenix than a year ago, but fewer are going without shelter, according to this year’s single-day point-in-time count.

Homelessness increased by 7% in metro Phoenix over the last year, but the number of unsheltered people declined by 2%, according to a report released Monday by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), the Valley’s regional planning agency.

“The biggest change has really just been that increase in sheltered folks,” Katie Gentry, MAG regional homelessness program manager, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

“We are continuing to see more people being able to enter shelters and hope that we continue to drive in that direction.”

The point-in-time count, conducted annually by hundreds of volunteers, provides a valuable snapshot that policymakers consult as they work to address the homelessness issue.

RELATED STORIES

“These new numbers underscore the ongoing challenge we face in addressing homelessness, which continues to be of major concern to the region and a priority for MAG,” Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise, chairman of MAG, said in a press release.

“This issue matters to everyone residing in our region. Homelessness has far-reaching effects that impact individuals, families, neighborhoods and communities. It is first a human concern, but it also significantly impacts society and the economy.”

The 2023 street and shelter census found 9,642 people experiencing homelessness on the night of Jan. 23, up from 9,026 in the 2022 count. Of those counted this year, 4,908 were unsheltered, compared to 5,029 from a year ago.

Nearly half of the people experiencing homelessness did have shelter. The number of sheltered people counted went from 3,997 in 2022 to 4,734, an annual increase of 18%.

“That is really due to our jurisdictions, nonprofits and foundations coming together to open additional shelter beds across the region,” Gentry said.

The shelter increase was a “huge step in the right direction,” Gentry said, but it’s a constant struggle.

“We are seeing more people experiencing homelessness for the first time … within the region,” she said.

“As we’ve continued to see more people experiencing homelessness, we’re not able to open shelters fast enough to be able to bring more folks inside.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix expected to hit 100 degrees this weekend for first time this year

After falling just short earlier this month, Phoenix is expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 this weekend.

12 hours ago

Theresa Ann Little. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old Phoenix woman found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday morning after a 75-year-old Phoenix woman was found safe, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Loop 202 in Tempe reopens after fatal crash involving dump truck

A portion of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway in Tempe closed Thursday morning due to a fatal crash, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema talks reelection run timeline, possibility of Trump vs. Biden

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Wednesday discussed a potential reelection run for Senate in 2024 and the possibility of Donald Trump against Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

12 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man from Guatemala found guilty of assaulting federal officer in southern Arizona

A federal jury this week found a 42-year-old man from Guatemala guilty on two counts of assaulting a federal officer.

12 hours ago

The second annual Chicago Fest West is set for April 30, 2023 in Mesa....

KTAR.com

2nd annual Chicago Fest West festival set for Sunday in Mesa

The second annual Chicago Fest West cultural and music festival is scheduled for this weekend at Riverview Park in Mesa.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Here’s what 2023 point-in-time count found about Valley homelessness trends